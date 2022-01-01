Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (111 vs 86 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (848 against 659 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.8%
PWM 531 Hz 397 Hz
Response time 6 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2
659 nits
Pixel 6 +29%
848 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2 +3%
85.7%
Pixel 6
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2
1026
Pixel 6 +1%
1032
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +10%
3194
Pixel 6
2906
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2
718663
Pixel 6 +1%
726882
CPU 199021 187698
GPU 240269 298218
Memory 120236 100887
UX 158781 137683
Total score 718663 726882
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 2
4227
Pixel 6 +53%
6476
Stability 99% 55%
Graphics test 25 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 4227 6476
PCMark 3.0 score - 10514
AnTuTu 9 Android Rating (62nd and 58th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:53 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo 2 +16%
14:34 hr
Pixel 6
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
22:17 hr
Pixel 6
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo 2 +53%
32:28 hr
Pixel 6
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Realme GT Neo 2
107
Pixel 6 +35%
144
Video quality
Realme GT Neo 2
96
Pixel 6 +20%
115
Generic camera score
Realme GT Neo 2
106
Pixel 6 +25%
132

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT Neo 2
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2021
Release date September 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.

