Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 544K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 531 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT Neo 2
656 nits
Pixel 6a
n/a
Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IPX5 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2 +3%
85.7%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Google Tensor
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 675 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +10%
3159
Pixel 6a
2865
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +32%
719500
Pixel 6a
544091
CPU 200123 -
GPU 238160 -
Memory 123317 -
UX 160428 -
Total score 719500 544091
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4235 -
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (90th and 185th place)
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Stock Android
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr -
Watching video 18:14 hr -
Gaming 05:37 hr -
Standby 112 hr -
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 2
36:16 hr
Pixel 6a
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 114°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 May 2022
Release date September 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

