Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Google Pixel 6a
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (719K versus 544K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- The phone is 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Google Tensor
- Weighs 22 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
74
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|83%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|PWM
|531 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX5
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~2171 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1016
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +10%
3159
2865
|CPU
|200123
|-
|GPU
|238160
|-
|Memory
|123317
|-
|UX
|160428
|-
|Total score
|719500
|544091
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4235
|-
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (90th and 185th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Stock Android
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4410 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
|Yes (20% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|2:20 hr
|Web browsing
|12:08 hr
|-
|Watching video
|18:14 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:37 hr
|-
|Standby
|112 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
106
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|September 2021
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.
