Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Huawei Honor 20S

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 192K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (659 against 501 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 41 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 397 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 531 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2 +32%
659 nits
Honor 20S
501 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2 +2%
85.7%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 4 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 675 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +204%
1026
Honor 20S
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +126%
3194
Honor 20S
1415
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +273%
718663
Honor 20S
192482
CPU 199021 -
GPU 240269 -
Memory 120236 -
UX 158781 -
Total score 718663 192482
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4227 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Magic 2.1
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo 2
14:34 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo 2
22:17 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo 2
32:28 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 September 2019
Release date September 2021 October 2019
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme GT Neo 2 vs Poco F3
2. Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme GT 5G
3. Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme GT Neo
4. Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme GT Master Edition
5. Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme X7 Max
6. Honor 20S vs P30 Lite
7. Honor 20S vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Honor 20S vs Galaxy A51
9. Honor 20S vs Honor 20
10. Honor 20S vs P40 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish