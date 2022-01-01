Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Huawei Honor 20S
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
- 3.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 192K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (659 against 501 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 870
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Weighs 41 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|-
|PWM
|531 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G51 MP4
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +204%
1026
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +126%
3194
1415
|CPU
|199021
|-
|GPU
|240269
|-
|Memory
|120236
|-
|UX
|158781
|-
|Total score
|718663
|192482
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|4227
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Magic 2.1
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
22:17 hr
Talk (3G)
32:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
106
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|21
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2021
|October 2019
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.
