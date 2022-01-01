Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.