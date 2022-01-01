Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.