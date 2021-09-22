Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Huawei P40 Lite

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (713K versus 365K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (655 against 513 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (121 vs 111 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 397 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.8%
PWM 531 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 38.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 976:1
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2 +28%
655 nits
P40 Lite
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2 +3%
85.7%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 675 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +76%
1012
P40 Lite
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +74%
3165
P40 Lite
1823
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +95%
713103
P40 Lite
365072
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM Realme UI 2.0 EMUI 10
OS size 16 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 65 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo 2
14:34 hr
P40 Lite +26%
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo 2 +42%
22:17 hr
P40 Lite
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo 2
32:28 hr
P40 Lite +3%
33:21 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (32nd and 53rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2020
Release date September 2021 March 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Realme GT Neo 2 and Poco F3
2. Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme GT 5G
3. Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme GT Neo
4. Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme GT Master Edition
5. Realme GT Neo 2 and Realme X7 Max
6. P40 Lite and P30 Lite
7. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. P40 Lite and Redmi Note 8T
9. P40 Lite and Huawei P30
10. P40 Lite and Honor 20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish