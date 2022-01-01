Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs Edge 30 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Motorola Edge 30

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
VS
Моторола Эдж 30
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Motorola Edge 30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Motorola Edge 30, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (655 against 497 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 822 points
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
Edge 30

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 86.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 531 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2 +32%
655 nits
Edge 30
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.38 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.23 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 6.79 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2
85.7%
Edge 30 +1%
86.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Motorola Edge 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 675 MHz -
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +23%
1014
Edge 30
822
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +35%
3162
Edge 30
2347
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 200911 -
GPU 241290 -
Memory 122004 -
UX 156748 -
Total score 720089 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS -
Graphics score 4228 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 -
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 65 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:32 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr -
Watching video 18:14 hr -
Gaming 05:37 hr -
Standby 112 hr -
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 2
36:16 hr
Edge 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 118°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.14"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 April 2022
Release date September 2021 May 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge 30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

