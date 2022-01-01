Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 10 Pro

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (36:16 vs 30:49 hours)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1016K versus 726K)
  • 32% higher pixel density (525 vs 397 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (784 against 661 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.3%
PWM 531 Hz 342 Hz
Response time 6 ms 11 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2
661 nits
10 Pro +19%
784 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2
85.7%
10 Pro +5%
90%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 675 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +5%
1028
10 Pro
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2
3196
10 Pro +8%
3456
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2
726671
10 Pro +40%
1016591
CPU 200911 229138
GPU 241290 438172
Memory 122004 172155
UX 156748 168167
Total score 726671 1016591
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 2
4228
10 Pro +126%
9563
Stability 99% 64%
Graphics test 25 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 4228 9563
PCMark 3.0 score - 10936
AnTuTu Results (75th and 7th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1
ROM Realme UI 2.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 16 GB 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr 10:32 hr
Watching video 18:14 hr 13:54 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 05:33 hr
Standby 112 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 2 +18%
36:16 hr
10 Pro
30:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 150°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Realme GT Neo 2
107
10 Pro +23%
132
Video quality
Realme GT Neo 2
96
10 Pro +15%
110
Generic camera score
Realme GT Neo 2
106
10 Pro +20%
127

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT Neo 2
n/a
10 Pro
88.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 January 2022
Release date September 2021 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

