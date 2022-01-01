Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
VS
Ванплас 8 Про
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
OnePlus 8 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (36:16 vs 31:10 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 490 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4510 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 903 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 29% higher pixel density (513 vs 397 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (884 against 655 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 397 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.9%
PWM 531 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 6 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2
655 nits
8 Pro +35%
884 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2
85.7%
8 Pro +6%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +12%
1014
8 Pro
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2
3162
8 Pro +6%
3349
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +7%
720089
8 Pro
674685
CPU 200911 177065
GPU 241290 274995
Memory 122004 95224
UX 156748 128265
Total score 720089 674685
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 2 +11%
4228
8 Pro
3820
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 4228 3820
PCMark 3.0 score - 11758
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (83rd and 112th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 12
OS size 16 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr 10:42 hr
Watching video 18:14 hr 13:39 hr
Gaming 05:37 hr 05:02 hr
Standby 112 hr 105 hr
General battery life
Realme GT Neo 2 +16%
36:16 hr
8 Pro
31:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Realme GT Neo 2
107
8 Pro +18%
126
Video quality
Realme GT Neo 2
96
8 Pro +7%
103
Generic camera score
Realme GT Neo 2
106
8 Pro +12%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT Neo 2
n/a
8 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 April 2020
Release date September 2021 April 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus 8 Pro. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and OnePlus 9R
3. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Oppo Realme GT2
5. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T
6. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro
8. OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish