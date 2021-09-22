Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 8T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
- Shows 7% longer battery life (111 vs 104 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- The phone is 11-months newer
- 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1019 and 894 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
- Optical image stabilization
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (806 against 662 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
87
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|97.2%
|PWM
|531 Hz
|458 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|13 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +14%
1019
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +1%
3207
3185
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
719445
658928
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (42nd and 76th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|16 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
14:34 hr
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo 2 +38%
22:17 hr
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo 2 +6%
32:28 hr
30:52 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
115
Video quality
102
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|October 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.
