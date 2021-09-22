Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 8T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (111 vs 104 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1019 and 894 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (806 against 662 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
OnePlus 8T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 97.2%
PWM 531 Hz 458 Hz
Response time 6 ms 13 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2
662 nits
OnePlus 8T +22%
806 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2
85.7%
OnePlus 8T +2%
87%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and OnePlus 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 650
GPU clock 675 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +14%
1019
OnePlus 8T
894
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +1%
3207
OnePlus 8T
3185
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
719445
OnePlus 8T
658928
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (42nd and 76th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 11
OS size 16 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
14:34 hr
OnePlus 8T
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo 2 +38%
22:17 hr
OnePlus 8T
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo 2 +6%
32:28 hr
OnePlus 8T
30:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 123°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 8T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date September 2021 October 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software and camera are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 8T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2.

