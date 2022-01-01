Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs Nord N10 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus Nord N10

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
VS
Ванплас Норд N10
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
OnePlus Nord N10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord N10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 331K)
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (659 against 440 nits)
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (111 vs 99 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
Nord N10

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 99.2%
PWM 531 Hz -
Response time 6 ms 28 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 789:1
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2 +50%
659 nits
Nord N10
440 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2 +3%
85.7%
Nord N10
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and OnePlus Nord N10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +67%
1026
Nord N10
613
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +73%
3194
Nord N10
1850
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +117%
718663
Nord N10
331353
CPU 199021 110882
GPU 240269 69327
Memory 120236 60759
UX 158781 89742
Total score 718663 331353
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 2 +421%
4227
Nord N10
811
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 4227 811
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10
ROM Realme UI 2.0 OxygenOS 10.5
OS size 16 GB 28 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo 2
14:34 hr
Nord N10 +6%
15:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo 2 +47%
22:17 hr
Nord N10
15:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo 2 +10%
32:28 hr
Nord N10
29:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date September 2021 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.9 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
2. OnePlus 9R and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
3. Huawei Honor 50 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
4. Xiaomi Mi 11X and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
5. Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 and OnePlus Nord N10
7. Samsung Galaxy M51 and OnePlus Nord N10
8. Samsung Galaxy A71 and OnePlus Nord N10
9. OnePlus 7T and OnePlus Nord N10
10. Oppo Realme 7 Pro and OnePlus Nord N10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish