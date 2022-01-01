Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme 8 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 358K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (659 against 579 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Weighs 15 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
Realme 8 5G

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.62 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 83.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% 98.3%
PWM 531 Hz -
Response time 6 ms 26.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 823:1
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2 +14%
659 nits
Realme 8 5G
579 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT Neo 2 +2%
85.7%
Realme 8 5G
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Oppo Realme 8 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 675 MHz 955 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +77%
3194
Realme 8 5G
1802
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +101%
718663
Realme 8 5G
358004
CPU 199021 107947
GPU 240269 77924
Memory 120236 75190
UX 158781 94990
Total score 718663 358004
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT Neo 2 +284%
4227
Realme 8 5G
1100
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4227 1100
PCMark 3.0 score - 11153
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Realme GT Neo 2
14:34 hr
Realme 8 5G +20%
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo 2 +82%
22:17 hr
Realme 8 5G
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
32:28 hr
Realme 8 5G
29:54 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2021
Release date September 2021 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.

