Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme 8 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 8 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 358K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (659 against 579 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 5G
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Weighs 15 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|397 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|83.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.1%
|98.3%
|PWM
|531 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|823:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Max. clock
|3200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|675 MHz
|955 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1372 GFLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 12 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +80%
1026
571
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT Neo 2 +77%
3194
1802
|CPU
|199021
|107947
|GPU
|240269
|77924
|Memory
|120236
|75190
|UX
|158781
|94990
|Total score
|718663
|358004
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|25 FPS
|6 FPS
|Graphics score
|4227
|1100
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11153
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
|2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:34 hr
Realme 8 5G +20%
17:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Realme GT Neo 2 +82%
22:17 hr
12:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Realme GT Neo 2 +9%
32:28 hr
29:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9280 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
106
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.
