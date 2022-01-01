Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme 9 Pro VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 79% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 400K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (657 against 566 nits)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 694 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Shows 21% longer battery life (134 vs 111 hours)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.62 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 397 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 98.1% - PWM 531 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme GT Neo 2 +16% 657 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 2 +2% 85.7% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 16 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT Neo 2 107 Realme 9 Pro n/a Video quality Realme GT Neo 2 96 Realme 9 Pro n/a Generic camera score Realme GT Neo 2 106 Realme 9 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 February 2022 Release date September 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 is definitely a better buy.