Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus

Оппо Реалми GT Нео 2
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про Плас
Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 505K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (657 against 594 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 817 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT Neo 2
vs
Realme 9 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 397 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.1% -
PWM 531 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Realme GT Neo 2 +11%
657 nits
Realme 9 Pro Plus
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 MediaTek Dimensity 920
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 675 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT Neo 2 +42%
718661
Realme 9 Pro Plus
505899
CPU 200911 -
GPU 241290 -
Memory 122004 -
UX 156748 -
Total score 718661 505899
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 25 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 4232 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (54th and 162nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 60 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, SuperDart Charge (97% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 February 2022
Release date September 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Xiaomi Poco F3
2. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Oppo Realme GT 5G
3. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Oppo Realme GT Neo
4. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
5. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 or Oppo Realme X7 Max
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or Oppo Realme 8 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or Xiaomi Mi 11i
8. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
9. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus or Oppo Realme 9 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish