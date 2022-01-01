Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 505K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (657 against 594 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1014 and 817 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Weighs 18 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 397 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 84.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% - PWM 531 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme GT Neo 2 +11% 657 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic - Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 2 +2% 85.7% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 16 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT Neo 2 107 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Video quality Realme GT Neo 2 96 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score Realme GT Neo 2 106 Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 February 2022 Release date September 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus.