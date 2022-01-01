Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs GT Neo 2T VS Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870) that was released on September 22, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (657 against 409 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 397 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.1% - PWM 531 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Realme GT Neo 2 +61% 657 nits Realme GT Neo 2T 409 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT Neo 2 85.7% Realme GT Neo 2T 85.9%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 16 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9280 x 6920 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT Neo 2 107 Realme GT Neo 2T n/a Video quality Realme GT Neo 2 96 Realme GT Neo 2T n/a Generic camera score Realme GT Neo 2 106 Realme GT Neo 2T n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2021 October 2021 Release date September 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT Neo 2T.