Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (38:58 vs 28:42 hours)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1057K versus 797K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 1048 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 393 PPI)
  • Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1084 against 793 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Explorer Master
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 393 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT2 Explorer Master
793 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +37%
1084 nits

Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gold, Gray White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3190 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 900 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 269475 216931
GPU 437498 296692
Memory 176341 134893
UX 176240 152600
Total score 1057431 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 93% -
Graphics test 61 FPS -
Graphics score 10270 -
PCMark 3.0 score 15682 -
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (15th and 80th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:52 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 16:32 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 05:17 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 152 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Realme GT2 Explorer Master +36%
38:58 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 10.8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.13" -
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 October 2022
Release date July 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

