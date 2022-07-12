Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
- Shows 36% longer battery life (38:58 vs 28:42 hours)
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1057K versus 797K)
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 1048 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 30% higher pixel density (512 vs 393 PPI)
- Delivers 37% higher peak brightness (1084 against 793 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
- Ready for eSIM technology
Value for money
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|393 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|700 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.4%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|212 gramm (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|3190 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1330
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3999
3172
|CPU
|269475
|216931
|GPU
|437498
|296692
|Memory
|176341
|134893
|UX
|176240
|152600
|Total score
|1057431
|797870
|Stability
|93%
|-
|Graphics test
|61 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|10270
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|15682
|-
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (15th and 80th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Stock Android
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|100 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (99% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:31 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|11:52 hr
|09:40 hr
|Watching video
|16:32 hr
|13:59 hr
|Gaming
|05:17 hr
|05:32 hr
|Standby
|152 hr
|87 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|126°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|-
|10.8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|-
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|July 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|July 2022
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master. But if the display, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 7 Pro.
