Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.