Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on July 12, 2022, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (40:11 vs 29:38 hours)
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1340 and 1007 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 34% higher pixel density (525 vs 393 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Explorer Master
vs
Find X5 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 393 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 361 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT2 Explorer Master +5%
805 nits
Find X5 Pro
769 nits
Design and build

Height 161.3 mm (6.35 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.3 mm (2.93 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Glass Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master and Oppo Find X5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS - ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 269475 233641
GPU 437498 443346
Memory 176341 174280
UX 176240 159010
Total score 1064344 1013778
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 93% 63%
Graphics test 61 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 10260 9496
PCMark 3.0 score 15515 11740
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (18th and 30th place)
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 100 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (99% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:31 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:35 hr 10:45 hr
Watching video 16:32 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:53 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 152 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Realme GT2 Explorer Master +36%
40:11 hr
Find X5 Pro
29:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 21 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/2.74"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced July 2022 February 2022
Release date July 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Explorer Master. But if the display, camera, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

