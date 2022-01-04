Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh

Delivers 70% higher maximum brightness (1395 against 821 nits)

Modern USB Type-C port

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 718K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

11% higher pixel density (509 vs 458 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1591 and 1218 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 509 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio - 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme GT2 Pro +70% 1395 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Realme UI 3.0 - OS size - 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 October 2020 Release date January 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max.