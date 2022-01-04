Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (1395 against 1047 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 801K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

11% higher pixel density (509 vs 458 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1738 and 1218 points

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 509 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio - 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme GT2 Pro +33% 1395 nits iPhone 13 Pro Max 1047 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 12 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM Realme UI 3.0 - OS size - 13 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Depth lens - - Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 144 Video quality Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 119 Generic camera score Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT2 Pro n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2021 Release date January 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. But if the display and performance are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.