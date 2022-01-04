Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14

Оппо Realme GT2 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон 14
Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
Apple iPhone 14

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1721 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3279 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1029K versus 787K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 14% higher pixel density (526 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1722 and 1236 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 526 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 96.7% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT2 Pro
776 nits
iPhone 14 +3%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT2 Pro +3%
88.6%
iPhone 14
86%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 818 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro
1236
iPhone 14 +39%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro
3471
iPhone 14 +37%
4753
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +31%
1029599
iPhone 14
787705
CPU 249768 -
GPU 448381 -
Memory 172528 -
UX 166045 -
Total score 1029599 787705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT2 Pro
9440
iPhone 14 +1%
9519
Stability 65% 82%
Graphics test 56 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 9440 9519
PCMark 3.0 score 12843 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 iOS 16
ROM Realme UI 3.0 -
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 65 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:26 hr 14:21 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 05:50 hr 06:04 hr
Standby 115 hr 103 hr
General battery life
Realme GT2 Pro
35:40 hr
iPhone 14
35:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 September 2022
Release date January 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display, performance, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Oppo Realme GT Neo 2 vs GT2 Pro
2. OnePlus 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
3. Oppo Realme GT Neo 3 vs GT2 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco F4 GT vs Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14
6. Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 14
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 14
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish