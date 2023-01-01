Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro VS Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh

Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1031K versus 940K)

10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1031K versus 940K) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 14% higher pixel density (526 vs 460 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (526 vs 460 PPI) CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Weighs 17 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 131% higher peak brightness (1790 against 774 nits)

Delivers 131% higher peak brightness (1790 against 774 nits) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 526 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 87% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.7% 99.8% PWM 367 Hz 240 Hz Response time 10 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT2 Pro 774 nits iPhone 14 Pro +131% 1790 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT2 Pro +2% 88.6% iPhone 14 Pro 87%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Realme UI 4.0 - OS size 21 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3200 mAh Charge power 65 W 23 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr 12:35 hr Watching video 16:07 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:15 hr 06:03 hr Standby 115 hr 120 hr General battery life Realme GT2 Pro 35:02 hr iPhone 14 Pro +3% 36:11 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (110th and 83rd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Depth lens - Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.4 f/1.9 Focal length 26 mm 23 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT2 Pro 126 iPhone 14 Pro +13% 143 Video quality Realme GT2 Pro 109 iPhone 14 Pro +37% 149 Generic camera score Realme GT2 Pro 120 iPhone 14 Pro +22% 146

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme GT2 Pro 89.5 dB iPhone 14 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 September 2022 Release date January 2022 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.