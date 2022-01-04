Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (35:14 vs 28:42 hours)
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 797K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1227 and 1048 points
  • Weighs 23 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (1084 against 775 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 526 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.7% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT2 Pro
775 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +40%
1084 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +17%
1227
Pixel 7 Pro
1048
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +9%
3473
Pixel 7 Pro
3172
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +29%
1032325
Pixel 7 Pro
797870
CPU 249768 216931
GPU 448381 296692
Memory 172528 134893
UX 166045 152600
Total score 1032325 797870
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 65% -
Graphics test 56 FPS -
Graphics score 9440 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12843 -
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (18th and 80th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr 09:40 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 13:59 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 115 hr 87 hr
General battery life
Realme GT2 Pro +23%
35:14 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
28:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 126°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.55 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.4 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 October 2022
Release date January 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

