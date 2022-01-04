Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs Honor 70 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 538K)
  • 33% higher pixel density (526 vs 395 PPI)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (35:14 vs 32:36 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1227 and 923 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
Honor 70

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.7% 99.6%
PWM 367 Hz 61 Hz
Response time 10 ms 2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT2 Pro +3%
775 nits
Honor 70
751 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT2 Pro
88.6%
Honor 70 +2%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and Huawei Honor 70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +33%
1227
Honor 70
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +24%
3473
Honor 70
2795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +92%
1032325
Honor 70
538346
CPU 249768 162664
GPU 448381 166021
Memory 172528 87124
UX 166045 129564
Total score 1032325 538346
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT2 Pro +259%
9440
Honor 70
2633
Stability 65% -
Graphics test 56 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 9440 2633
PCMark 3.0 score 12843 11384
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Magic UI 6.1
OS size 21 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (71% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr 12:02 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 14:45 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 04:54 hr
Standby 115 hr 100 hr
General battery life
Realme GT2 Pro +8%
35:14 hr
Honor 70
32:36 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (88th and 142nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8768 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 122°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Realme GT2 Pro +10%
126
Honor 70
115
Video quality
Realme GT2 Pro
109
Honor 70 +18%
129
Generic camera score
Realme GT2 Pro +4%
120
Honor 70
115

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT2 Pro +11%
89.5 dB
Honor 70
80.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 May 2022
Release date January 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

