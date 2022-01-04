Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Huawei Honor 70
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
- 92% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 538K)
- 33% higher pixel density (526 vs 395 PPI)
- Shows 8% longer battery life (35:14 vs 32:36 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
- 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1227 and 923 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 70
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
61
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
71
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.6%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|96.7%
|99.6%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|61 Hz
|Response time
|10 ms
|2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.91 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.5 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|500 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|-
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +33%
1227
923
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +24%
3473
2795
|CPU
|249768
|162664
|GPU
|448381
|166021
|Memory
|172528
|87124
|UX
|166045
|129564
|Total score
|1032325
|538346
|Stability
|65%
|-
|Graphics test
|56 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|9440
|2633
|PCMark 3.0 score
|12843
|11384
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Magic UI 6.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Yes (71% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|0:50 hr
|Web browsing
|12:08 hr
|12:02 hr
|Watching video
|16:07 hr
|14:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:27 hr
|04:54 hr
|Standby
|115 hr
|100 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (88th and 142nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|54 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8768 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|122°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|3 (54 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Huawei Honor 70 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Realme GT2 Pro +10%
126
Video quality
109
Honor 70 +18%
129
Generic camera score
Realme GT2 Pro +4%
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|May 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3