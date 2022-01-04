Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs P50 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Huawei P50 Pro

VS
Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
Huawei P50 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei P50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (35:40 vs 23:37 hours)
  • Comes with 640 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4360 mAh
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1033K versus 780K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 13% higher pixel density (509 vs 450 PPI)
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1226 and 1104 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei P50 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
P50 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1228 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 509 ppi 450 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 91.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.7% 100%
PWM 367 Hz 60 Hz
Response time 10 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT2 Pro +3%
773 nits
P50 Pro
748 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 72.8 mm (2.87 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT2 Pro
88.6%
P50 Pro +3%
91.2%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and Huawei P50 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 4G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +11%
1226
P50 Pro
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +11%
3485
P50 Pro
3135
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +33%
1033851
P50 Pro
780033
CPU 249768 206876
GPU 448381 293340
Memory 172528 137848
UX 166045 142833
Total score 1033851 780033
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 63% -
Graphics test 57 FPS -
Graphics score 9600 -
PCMark 3.0 score 13619 -
AnTuTu Results (3rd and 57th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 HarmonyOS 2.0
OS size 21 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4360 mAh
Charge power 65 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (73% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:26 hr 07:37 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 09:04 hr
Gaming 05:50 hr 04:58 hr
Standby 115 hr 89 hr
General battery life
Realme GT2 Pro +51%
35:40 hr
P50 Pro
23:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 64 MP + 13 MP + 40 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10
Monochrome lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Omnivision OV40A (CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P50 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT2 Pro +4%
89.5 dB
P50 Pro
86.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 July 2021
Release date January 2022 August 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P50 Pro.

