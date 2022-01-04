Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs Legion Y90 – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Lenovo Legion Y90

VS
Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
Lenovo Legion Y90

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Lenovo Legion Y90, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • 36% higher pixel density (526 vs 388 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Thinner bezels – 6.7% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 63 grams less
Reasons to consider the Lenovo Legion Y90
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5600 vs 5000 mAh
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
Legion Y90

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.92 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 388 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 81.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.7% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT2 Pro
775 nits
Legion Y90
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 78.4 mm (3.09 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 10.1 mm (0.4 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 252 gramm (8.89 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT2 Pro +8%
88.6%
Legion Y90
81.9%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and Lenovo Legion Y90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 12, 16, 18 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +4%
1227
Legion Y90
1183
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro
3473
Legion Y90 +6%
3679
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +3%
1032325
Legion Y90
1005161
CPU 249768 207539
GPU 448381 451163
Memory 172528 197359
UX 166045 154605
Total score 1032325 1005161
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT2 Pro
9440
Legion Y90 +5%
9957
Stability 65% 76%
Graphics test 56 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 9440 9957
PCMark 3.0 score 12843 12715
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ZUI 13
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5600 mAh
Charge power 65 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr -
Watching video 16:07 hr -
Gaming 05:27 hr -
Standby 115 hr -
General battery life
Realme GT2 Pro
35:14 hr
Legion Y90
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.32", Omnivision OV64A
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 March 2022
Release date January 2022 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Lenovo Legion Y90.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

