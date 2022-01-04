Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro

VS
Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (1395 against 1294 nits)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
  • Reverse charging feature
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 509 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio - 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Realme GT2 Pro +8%
1395 nits
10 Pro
1294 nits

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro
1218
10 Pro +2%
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +1%
4188
10 Pro
4141
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +2%
1024942
10 Pro
1007290
CPU 237710 229138
GPU 447926 438172
Memory 167082 172155
UX 172497 168167
Total score 1024942 1007290
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 12.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 8 min)
Full charging time - 0:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No -
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 January 2022
Release date January 2022 January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.

