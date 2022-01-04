Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro VS Oppo Realme GT2 Pro OnePlus 10 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (1395 against 1294 nits) Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12

Reverse charging feature

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Price OnePlus 10 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 509 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio - 90% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness Realme GT2 Pro +8% 1395 nits 10 Pro 1294 nits

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz) Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT2 Pro n/a 10 Pro 90%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730 GPU clock 818 MHz 818 MHz Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme GT2 Pro 1218 10 Pro +2% 1243 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme GT2 Pro +1% 4188 10 Pro 4141 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme GT2 Pro +2% 1024942 10 Pro 1007290 CPU 237710 229138 GPU 447926 438172 Memory 167082 172155 UX 172497 168167 Total score 1024942 1007290 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (1st and 3rd place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12.1 ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 12.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 8 min) Full charging time - 0:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 January 2022 Release date January 2022 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.