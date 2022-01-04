Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (1395 against 1294 nits)
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
- The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- More recent OS version: Android 12.1 versus 12
- Reverse charging feature
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
90
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|509 ppi
|525 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|-
|90%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|163 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|818 MHz
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1218
10 Pro +2%
1243
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +1%
4188
4141
|CPU
|237710
|229138
|GPU
|447926
|438172
|Memory
|167082
|172155
|UX
|172497
|168167
|Total score
|1024942
|1007290
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (1st and 3rd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12.1
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|ColorOS 12.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (50 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|0:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3.3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|-
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 10 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.
Cast your vote
19 (52.8%)
17 (47.2%)
Total votes: 36