Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs OnePlus 9 Pro VS Oppo Realme GT2 Pro OnePlus 9 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1395 against 864 nits)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1024K versus 764K)

The phone is 9-months newer

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1218 and 1124 points Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 509 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio - 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 97.8% PWM - 192 Hz Response time - 41.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme GT2 Pro +61% 1395 nits 9 Pro 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz) Waterproof - IP68 Rear material - Glass Frame material - Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 90.3%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme GT2 Pro +8% 1218 9 Pro 1124 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme GT2 Pro +16% 4188 9 Pro 3621 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme GT2 Pro +34% 1024942 9 Pro 764456 CPU 237710 198831 GPU 447926 292659 Memory 167082 138072 UX 172497 136199 Total score 1024942 764456 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 5706 Stability - 57% Graphics test - 34 FPS Graphics score - 5706 PCMark 3.0 score - 12327 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List (1st and 38th place) Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM Realme UI 3.0 Oxygen OS 12 OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 65 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (100% in 32 min) Full charging time - 0:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 13:12 hr Watching videos (Player) Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 13:34 hr Talk (3G) Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 33:57 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Optical, 3.3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 140° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 129 Video quality Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 108 Generic camera score Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 124

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT2 Pro n/a 9 Pro 81.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the software, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 9 Pro.