Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.