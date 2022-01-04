Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs OnePlus Ace – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Ace, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • 34% higher pixel density (526 vs 394 PPI)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 769K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1227 and 992 points
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Ace
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
OnePlus Ace

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.7% -
PWM 367 Hz -
Response time 10 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT2 Pro +1%
88.6%
OnePlus Ace
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and OnePlus Ace in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 818 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +24%
1227
OnePlus Ace
992
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro
3473
OnePlus Ace +7%
3709
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +34%
1032325
OnePlus Ace
769805
CPU 249768 191540
GPU 448381 310882
Memory 172528 130152
UX 166045 144745
Total score 1032325 769805
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT2 Pro +69%
9440
OnePlus Ace
5593
Stability 65% 98%
Graphics test 56 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 9440 5593
PCMark 3.0 score 12843 10141
Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 150 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr -
Watching video 16:07 hr -
Gaming 05:27 hr -
Standby 115 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced January 2022 April 2022
Release date January 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Ace.

