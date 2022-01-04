Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs Find X3 Pro – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs Find X3 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • Shows 41% longer battery life (35:40 vs 25:16 hours)
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1033K versus 836K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1226 and 919 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X3 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
Find X3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 509 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 89.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 96.7% 98.4%
PWM 367 Hz 362 Hz
Response time 10 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme GT2 Pro
773 nits
Find X3 Pro
772 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT2 Pro
88.6%
Find X3 Pro +1%
89.6%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +33%
1226
Find X3 Pro
919
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +6%
3485
Find X3 Pro
3291
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +24%
1033851
Find X3 Pro
836736
CPU 249768 215388
GPU 448381 316862
Memory 172528 141452
UX 166045 171410
Total score 1033851 836736
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme GT2 Pro +68%
9600
Find X3 Pro
5723
Stability 63% 58%
Graphics test 57 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 9600 5723
PCMark 3.0 score 13619 11525
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 3.0 ColorOS 11.2
OS size 21 GB 19.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 3.0 (100% in 29 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:26 hr 09:04 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 10:42 hr
Gaming 05:50 hr 04:51 hr
Standby 115 hr 81 hr
General battery life
Realme GT2 Pro +41%
35:40 hr
Find X3 Pro
25:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 110°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 4 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC5035 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X3 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT2 Pro
89.5 dB
Find X3 Pro
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 March 2021
Release date January 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.22 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the camera and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X3 Pro.

