Realme GT2 Pro vs 10 Pro Plus VS Realme GT2 Pro Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.7-inch Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme GT2 Pro 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1027K versus 521K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1027K versus 521K) 34% higher pixel density (526 vs 394 PPI)

34% higher pixel density (526 vs 394 PPI) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1228 and 839 points Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 12% longer battery life (39:18 vs 35:02 hours)

Shows 12% longer battery life (39:18 vs 35:02 hours) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS The phone is 10-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Realme GT2 Pro Price Realme 10 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 96.7% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 10 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) GT2 Pro 775 nits 10 Pro Plus +4% 807 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio GT2 Pro 88.6% 10 Pro Plus +2% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 21 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr 13:56 hr Watching video 16:07 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 05:15 hr 06:25 hr Standby 115 hr 127 hr General battery life GT2 Pro 35:02 hr 10 Pro Plus +12% 39:18 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life (115th and 30th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 150° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality GT2 Pro 126 10 Pro Plus n/a Video quality GT2 Pro 109 10 Pro Plus n/a Generic camera score GT2 Pro 120 10 Pro Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness GT2 Pro 89.5 dB 10 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced January 2022 November 2022 Release date January 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT2 Pro is definitely a better buy.