Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs GT 5G VS Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Oppo Realme GT 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Delivers 116% higher maximum brightness (1402 against 650 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1025K versus 817K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

24% higher pixel density (509 vs 409 PPI) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT 5G Thinner bezels – 11.1% more screen real estate

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 509 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 74.8% 85.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96% PWM - 242 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Realme GT2 Pro +116% 1402 nits Realme GT 5G 650 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material - Glass Frame material - Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT2 Pro 74.8% Realme GT 5G +15% 85.9%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and Oppo Realme GT 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache - 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock - 587 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme GT2 Pro +7% 1227 Realme GT 5G 1149 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme GT2 Pro +19% 4248 Realme GT 5G 3584 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme GT2 Pro +25% 1025881 Realme GT 5G 817990 CPU 237710 208279 GPU 447926 316446 Memory 167082 128878 UX 172497 158037 Total score 1025881 817990 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (1st and 12th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 2.0 OS size - 18.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Realme GT2 Pro n/a Realme GT 5G 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date January 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT 5G.