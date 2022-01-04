Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs GT Neo 3
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
- 29% higher pixel density (509 vs 394 PPI)
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1027K versus 901K)
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1228 and 966 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3
- Thinner bezels – 12.7% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|509 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.8%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|96.7%
|-
|PWM
|367 Hz
|-
|Response time
|10 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 Pro +27%
1228
966
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3492
Realme GT Neo 3 +12%
3899
|CPU
|249768
|292507
|GPU
|448381
|340753
|Memory
|172528
|99789
|UX
|166045
|168359
|Total score
|1027417
|901040
|Stability
|63%
|-
|Graphics test
|57 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|9600
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|13619
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Results (3rd and 14th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (91% in 30 min)
|Yes (100% in 32 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:45 hr
Talk (3G)
35:28 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the design is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.
