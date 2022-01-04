Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT2 Pro vs Realme GT Neo 3T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 695K)
  • 32% higher pixel density (526 vs 397 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1227 and 1021 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT2 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo 3T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches 6.62 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 700 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 85.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 96.7% 98.8%
PWM 367 Hz 471 Hz
Response time 10 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT2 Pro
775 nits
Realme GT Neo 3T +3%
798 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.65 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo 3T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 3000 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 650
GPU clock 818 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT2 Pro +49%
1032325
Realme GT Neo 3T
695024
CPU 249768 186889
GPU 448381 241818
Memory 172528 119815
UX 166045 149955
Total score 1032325 695024
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 65% 99%
Graphics test 56 FPS 25 FPS
Graphics score 9440 4250
PCMark 3.0 score 12843 -
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (18th and 132nd place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 18 min)
Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:08 hr 12:03 hr
Watching video 16:07 hr 16:40 hr
Gaming 05:27 hr 05:01 hr
Standby 115 hr 118 hr
General battery life
Realme GT2 Pro
35:14 hr
Realme GT Neo 3T +1%
35:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 150° 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Realme GT2 Pro +12%
89.5 dB
Realme GT Neo 3T
80 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced January 2022 June 2022
Release date January 2022 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (83.3%)
2 (16.7%)
Total votes: 12

