Oppo Realme GT2 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 112% higher peak brightness (1790 against 844 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (940K versus 819K)
- 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|750 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.8%
|PWM
|495 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|194.5 g (6.86 oz)
|206 g (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|2840 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1130
iPhone 14 Pro +64%
1848
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3456
iPhone 14 Pro +54%
5305
|CPU
|209372
|253169
|GPU
|299037
|394023
|Memory
|150695
|149281
|UX
|160908
|145972
|Total score
|819404
|940705
|Max surface temperature
|48.3 °C
|41.2 °C
|Stability
|71%
|79%
|Graphics test
|35 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|5861
|9874
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (97% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|14:31 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|18:07 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|96 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
