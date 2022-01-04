Oppo Realme GT2 vs Huawei Honor 80 SE
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 80 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2
- 84% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (817K versus 442K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1127 and 738 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 SE
- 12% higher pixel density (444 vs 398 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
- Weighs 19.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
47
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.62 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.8:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|444 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|750 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1300 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.7%
|90.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|495 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|194.5 gramm (6.86 oz)
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|-
|Frame material
|Plastic
|-
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|MediaTek Dimensity 900
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|-
|Channels
|2
|-
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT2 +53%
1127
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT2 +59%
3480
2183
|CPU
|208541
|-
|GPU
|315588
|-
|Memory
|142249
|-
|UX
|157486
|-
|Total score
|817202
|442955
|Stability
|70%
|-
|Graphics test
|34 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|5835
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
|MagicOS 7.0
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4600 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (97% in 30 min)
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:40 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|14:31 hr
|-
|Watching video
|18:07 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|-
|Standby
|96 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.13"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|January 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|December 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT2 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1