Oppo Realme GT2 vs GT Neo 5 VS Oppo Realme GT2 Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.62-inch Oppo Realme GT2 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (997K versus 819K)

13% higher pixel density (451 vs 398 PPI)

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1269 and 1130 points

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.62 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 750 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1300 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - PWM 495 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT2 844 nits Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 194.5 g (6.86 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No - Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic - Frame material Plastic - Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT2 85.7% Realme GT Neo 5 +3% 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 21 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (97% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:31 hr - Watching video 18:07 hr - Gaming 05:31 hr - Standby 96 hr - General battery life Realme GT2 36:57 hr Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- Bokeh mode
- Pro mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.13" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme GT2 85.7 dB Realme GT Neo 5 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 February 2023 Release date January 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 is definitely a better buy.