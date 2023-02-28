Oppo Realme GT3 vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Oppo Realme GT3 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT3 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size Comes with 1321 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1321 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3279 mAh Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1069K versus 817K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1069K versus 817K) Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (970 against 832 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (970 against 832 nits) Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1726 and 1261 points

37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1726 and 1261 points The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme GT3 Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.74 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 451 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.5% PWM - 60 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT3 +17% 970 nits iPhone 14 832 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 163.9 g (5.78 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT3 +2% 87.9% iPhone 14 86%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme GT3 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Max clock 3190 MHz 3230 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche L3 cache 6 MB - Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU GPU clock 900 MHz 1200 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme GT3 1261 iPhone 14 +37% 1726 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme GT3 3896 iPhone 14 +21% 4730 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme GT3 +31% 1069053 iPhone 14 817554 CPU - 212927 GPU - 344469 Memory - 130488 UX - 132690 Total score 1069053 817554 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme GT3 n/a iPhone 14 9418 Max surface temperature - 42.4 °C Stability - 82% Graphics test - 56 FPS Graphics score - 9418 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) ROM Realme UI 4.0 - OS size - 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 240 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:11 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 04:53 hr 05:24 hr Standby 146 hr 122 hr General battery life Realme GT3 35:34 hr iPhone 14 +5% 37:24 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length 25 mm 23 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT3 n/a iPhone 14 135 Video quality Realme GT3 n/a iPhone 14 146 Generic camera score Realme GT3 n/a iPhone 14 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme GT3 n/a iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14. But if the display and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT3.