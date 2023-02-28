Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme GT3 vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT3
  • Has a 0.64 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1400 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 3200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1069K versus 940K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 42.1 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 85% higher peak brightness (1790 against 970 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Oppo
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1848 and 1261 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme GT3
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.74 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 451 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme GT3
970 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +85%
1790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163.9 g (5.78 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme GT3 +1%
87.9%
iPhone 14 Pro
87%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme GT3 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3190 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme GT3
1261
iPhone 14 Pro +47%
1848
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme GT3
3896
iPhone 14 Pro +36%
5305
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme GT3 +14%
1069053
iPhone 14 Pro
940705
CPU - 253169
GPU - 394023
Memory - 149281
UX - 145972
Total score 1069053 940705
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2)
ROM Realme UI 4.0 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 240 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:11 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 15:03 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:53 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 146 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Realme GT3
35:34 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +2%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/3.3
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced February 2023 September 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

