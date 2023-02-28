Realme GT3 vs Oppo Find X5 Pro VS Realme GT3 Oppo Find X5 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Oppo Find X5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme GT3 Shows 21% longer battery life (35:34 vs 29:24 hours)

Shows 21% longer battery life (35:34 vs 29:24 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (980 against 766 nits)

Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (980 against 766 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year newer

The phone is 1-year newer More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12.1 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1275 and 1005 points

27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1275 and 1005 points Weighs 19 grams less

Weighs 19 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh 16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (525 vs 451 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Realme GT3 Price Oppo Find X5 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 525 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 89.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.1% PWM - 361 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT3 +28% 980 nits Find X5 Pro 766 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 218 g (7.69 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Ceramic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT3 87.9% Find X5 Pro +2% 89.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12.1 ROM Realme UI 4.0 ColorOS 12.1 OS size - 24.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 240 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (50 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:11 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 10:35 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 04:53 hr 05:57 hr Standby 146 hr 80 hr General battery life Realme GT3 +21% 35:34 hr Find X5 Pro 29:24 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 110° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 21 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT3 n/a Find X5 Pro 130 Video quality Realme GT3 n/a Find X5 Pro 126 Generic camera score Realme GT3 n/a Find X5 Pro 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme GT3 n/a Find X5 Pro 89.2 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2022 Release date March 2023 March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and software are more important to you, then choose the Realme GT3. But if the connectivity and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Find X5 Pro.