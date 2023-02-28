Realme GT3 vs Oppo Find X6 VS Realme GT3 Oppo Find X6 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Realme GT3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Oppo Find X6, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Realme GT3 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X6 Water-resistant body (IP64 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP64 classification) The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.8x optical zoom Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 1080K)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1218K versus 1080K) Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT3 980 nits Find X6 n/a

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz) Waterproof No IP64 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT3 87.9% Find X6 +3% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 ColorOS 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 240 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min) Yes (50% in 12 min) Full charging time 0:11 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr - Watching video 15:03 hr - Gaming 04:53 hr - Standby 146 hr - General battery life Realme GT3 35:34 hr Find X6 n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.8x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.6

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung ISOCELL JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76"

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 21 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 March 2023 Release date March 2023 March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Find X6. It has a better performance, battery life, connectivity, and design.