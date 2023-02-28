Oppo Realme GT3 vs Realme GT2 VS Oppo Realme GT3 Oppo Realme GT2 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Oppo Realme GT2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT3 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1069K versus 819K)

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1069K versus 819K) Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (970 against 844 nits)

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (970 against 844 nits) 13% higher pixel density (451 vs 398 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (451 vs 398 PPI) Weighs 30.6 grams less

Weighs 30.6 grams less 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1261 and 1130 points

12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1261 and 1130 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.62 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 750 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 85.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.3% PWM - 495 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT3 +15% 970 nits Realme GT2 844 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 163.9 g (5.78 oz) 194.5 g (6.86 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT3 +3% 87.9% Realme GT2 85.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 240 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min) Yes (97% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:11 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 14:31 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 18:07 hr Gaming 04:53 hr 05:31 hr Standby 146 hr 96 hr General battery life Realme GT3 35:34 hr Realme GT2 +4% 36:57 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length 25 mm - Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme GT3 n/a Realme GT2 85.7 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2022 Release date March 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Oppo Realme GT3. It has a better display, performance, and design.