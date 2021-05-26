Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on May 26, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.