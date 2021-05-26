Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Huawei P40 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on May 26, 2021, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4200 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (600 against 521 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
59
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2310 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|398 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|83.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|38.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|976:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|HiSilicon Kirin 810
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2270 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|955 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~551 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P40 Lite +1%
581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1782
P40 Lite +5%
1866
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
237650
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
307423
P40 Lite +7%
329535
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|Realme UI 2.0
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|14.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
33:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2021
|February 2020
|Release date
|June 2021
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 210 USD
|~ 275 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1