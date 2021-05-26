Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on May 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.