Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on May 26, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 319K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 30 5G 594 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +3% 612 nits

Design and build Height 162.5 mm (6.4 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 74.8 mm (2.94 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 185 gramm (6.53 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 30 5G 83.9% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30 5G and Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G MediaTek Dimensity 920 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 L3 cache - 2 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 955 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~684 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 30 5G 568 Realme 9 Pro Plus +1338% 8166 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 30 5G 1778 Realme 9 Pro Plus +31% 2322 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 30 5G 319556 Realme 9 Pro Plus +58% 505899 CPU 106241 - GPU 57712 - Memory 74383 - UX 82375 - Total score 319556 505899 AnTuTu 9 Ranking List

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM Realme UI 2.0 Realme UI 3.0

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced May 2021 February 2022 Release date June 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.