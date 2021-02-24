Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs Nord CE 5G – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
  • Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (598 against 477 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 630 and 532 points

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 91.6%
PWM - 373 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
477 nits
Nord CE 5G +25%
598 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 196 gramm (6.91 oz) 170 gramm (6 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver White, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619
GPU clock 850 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM Realme UI OxygenOS 11
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min) Yes (67% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 1:03 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.1 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 15
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2021 June 2021
Release date March 2021 June 2021
Launch price ~ 213 USD ~ 375 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.

