Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 5G
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (598 against 477 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 26 grams less
- 18% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 630 and 532 points
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|410 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|91.6%
|PWM
|-
|373 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|White, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|825 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nord CE 5G +18%
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1802
1787
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
329477
315252
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
23:02 hr
Talk (3G)
32:13 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G.
