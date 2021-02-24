Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G vs A95 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 800U) that was released on February 24, 2021, against the Oppo A95 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
Reasons to consider the Oppo A95 5G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 23 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
69
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|196 gramm (6.91 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
329477
325342
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 11
|ROM
|Realme UI
|ColorOS 11.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|0:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.1
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.09"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|-
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2021
|April 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 213 USD
|~ 284 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. But if the software and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A95 5G.
