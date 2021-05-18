Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme Narzo 30 vs Hot 10s – which one to choose?

Oppo Realme Narzo 30 vs Infinix Hot 10s

Оппо Реалми Нарзо 30
VS
Инфиникс Хот 10s
Oppo Realme Narzo 30
Infinix Hot 10s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on May 18, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30
  • 54% higher pixel density (405 vs 263 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 30W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (576 against 470 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 511 and 357 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 10s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme Narzo 30
vs
Hot 10s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 405 ppi 263 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.1%
Max. Brightness
Realme Narzo 30 +23%
576 nits
Hot 10s
470 nits

Design and build

Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 171.5 mm (6.75 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme Narzo 30
83.4%
Hot 10s
83.1%

Performance

Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30 and Infinix Hot 10s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme Narzo 30 +43%
511
Hot 10s
357
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme Narzo 30 +25%
1669
Hot 10s
1330
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 26 min) No
Full charging time 1:05 hr 3:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3968 x 2976
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.1 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced May 2021 April 2021
Release date May 2021 May 2021
Launch price ~ 113 USD ~ 135 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
