Oppo Realme Narzo 30 vs Infinix Hot 11S VS Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Infinix Hot 11S Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on May 18, 2021, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 213K)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (575 against 499 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 517 and 371 points Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S Stereo speakers

The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2480 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.4% 83.5% Max. Brightness Realme Narzo 30 +15% 575 nits Hot 11S 499 nits

Design and build Height 162.3 mm (6.39 inches) 168.9 mm (6.65 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Blue Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Realme Narzo 30 83.4% Hot 11S 83.5%

Performance Tests of Oppo Realme Narzo 30 and Infinix Hot 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2050 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Realme Narzo 30 +39% 517 Hot 11S 371 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Realme Narzo 30 +25% 1669 Hot 11S 1339 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Realme Narzo 30 +46% 312221 Hot 11S 213279 CPU 94181 67907 GPU 81936 39212 Memory 55490 39778 UX 82462 67386 Total score 312221 213279 3DMark Wild Life Performance Realme Narzo 30 1475 Hot 11S n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 8 FPS - Graphics score 1475 - PCMark 3.0 score 10262 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM Realme UI 2.0 XOS 7.6

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 26 min) Yes (32% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:05 hr 2:25 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4864 x 2736 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 119° - Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.1 f/2.0 Focal length 26 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced May 2021 September 2021 Release date May 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 30. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 11S.