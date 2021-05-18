Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Oppo Realme Narzo 30 (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on May 18, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.